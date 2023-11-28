Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

EJUL opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

