Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after buying an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,801,000 after buying an additional 621,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,860,000 after buying an additional 1,211,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,910,000 after buying an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

