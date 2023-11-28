Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $670,000 in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,186,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 486,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 414,284 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 377,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

