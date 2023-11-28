Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,119 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

