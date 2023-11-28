Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

