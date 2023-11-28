Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

