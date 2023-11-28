Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 447 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

