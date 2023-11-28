Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,761 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 46.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALRS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $367.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.16.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

