Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 57 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.1 %

CW stock opened at $213.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.54.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

