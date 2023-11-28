Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 610 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,050,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.