Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $180,136.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,603.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $511,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,122,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $180,136.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,986 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

