Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,486,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.