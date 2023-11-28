Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GLTR stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

