Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 2.2 %

PAG stock opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

