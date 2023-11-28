Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MasTec were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

MasTec Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

