Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,087 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFV. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 546,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 114,213 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

