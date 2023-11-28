Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 13,704 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $152.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

