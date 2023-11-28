Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 18 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,079.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,053.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,198.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

