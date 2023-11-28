Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,408 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

