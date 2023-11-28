Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 352 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

