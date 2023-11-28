Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,608 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,419 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

