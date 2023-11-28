Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 364 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

