Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,715 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American International Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

