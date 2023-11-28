Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 590 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diodes were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after buying an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diodes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

