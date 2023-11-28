Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 708 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,463,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after acquiring an additional 73,853 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

