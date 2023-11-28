Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 757 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Roku by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,860,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Roku Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $103.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.