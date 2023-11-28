Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWJV opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.