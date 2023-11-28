Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EWJV opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $30.34.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Teva Pharma is the way to play the re-rise of generic drugs
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Autodesk’s downgrade is actually a buying opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.