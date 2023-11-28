Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

