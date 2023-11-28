Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 431,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

OGE opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

