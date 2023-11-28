CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU) Trading 1% Higher

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 3,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $4,140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

