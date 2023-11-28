Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 87,705 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,705 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $39,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

