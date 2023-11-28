Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $39,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

