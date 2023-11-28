Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,179 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $39,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 69.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,625,000 after purchasing an additional 603,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,669.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 251,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2,439.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 246,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 181,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

