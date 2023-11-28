Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 418,818 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,818 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $39,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

