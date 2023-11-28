Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,274 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $39,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in RLI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI opened at $139.67 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

