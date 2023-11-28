Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $39,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Shares of SIG opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $84.54.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $548,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $548,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,582 shares of company stock worth $7,879,519. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

