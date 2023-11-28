Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,929 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $39,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

