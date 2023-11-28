Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $145.64 and last traded at $145.52, with a volume of 213105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.54.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

