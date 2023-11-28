China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

