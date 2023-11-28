Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) versus MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Critical Survey

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) and MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and MediaTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 7.99% 15.11% 12.13% MediaTek N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and MediaTek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.90 billion 2.18 $176.70 million $2.48 31.00 MediaTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than MediaTek.

90.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cirrus Logic and MediaTek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 0 9 0 3.00 MediaTek 2 2 0 0 1.50

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than MediaTek.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats MediaTek on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation. Its audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Inc. researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express. It also provides tablet chipsets that are used in enterprise systems; streaming and traditional audio products for connected audio systems, sound bars, and other applications; chipsets for ultra high definition 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD players, and set top boxes; multi-core smart TV SoCs and chipset for digital TVs; and products for optical disk drives. In addition, the company offers home networking and broadband Wi-Fi products, which are used in PCs, broadband gateways, digital TVs, Blu-ray players, IPTV set-top boxes, and web cams; and automotive solutions, such as mmWave radar sensors, telematics solutions, vision advanced driver systems, and in-vehicle infotainment systems. Further, it provides chipsets for location intelligence, wearable products, smart home solutions, and machine to machine applications; and Narrow-Band Internet of Things (IoT), a 3GPP standardized cellular based low power wide area technology. Additionally, the company is involved in the provision of software and hardware design, development, test, maintenance and repair, and technological consultation services; import and export of its products; sale and delegation of patents and circuit layout rights for its products; and investment activity. It also provides research, marketing, management, and technology services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

