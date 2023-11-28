Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,791 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACA opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

