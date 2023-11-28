Citigroup Inc. Acquires 180,963 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of FBP opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

