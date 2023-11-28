Citigroup Inc. Acquires 32,538 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Par Pacific Price Performance
PARR stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Par Pacific
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Par Pacific
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Teva Pharma is the way to play the re-rise of generic drugs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.