Citigroup Inc. Acquires 48,137 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBU stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,710 shares of company stock valued at $194,382. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

