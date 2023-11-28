Citigroup Inc. Acquires 88,633 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 442.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 250.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

