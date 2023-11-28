Citigroup Inc. Acquires 94,001 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 197.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,001 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in WaFd by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. WaFd’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.