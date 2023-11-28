Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $136,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,968 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,263 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

