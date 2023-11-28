Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

