Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in KE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.