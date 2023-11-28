Citigroup Inc. Buys 210,340 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 45.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 765,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 148,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVBF. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

